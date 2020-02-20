To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
20: THURSDAY
Valdosta Board of Education’s Finance Committee meeting, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
22: SATURDAY
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Computers in ART meets every month and allows youth ages 10-18 to explore digital software programs for the creation of art. Taught by Becca Gallagher. Class fee: $15 | Ages: 10-18. Supplies included. 3rd Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-Noon.
23: SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk. Arrive anytime from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships. For more info, call 229-242-3797.
24: MONDAY
Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners annual meeting, 12 p.m. Monday Feb. 24, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central office, 610 E. Ann St.
Presentation by Dr. Alfred Willis, local historian, 5:30 p.m. Feb 24, Willis L. Miller, 2906Julia Dr. Topic: The legacies of bricklayers who created our town’s architectural landmarks.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
25: TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Valdosta Middle School, 110 Burton Ave.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 11 a.m. Feb. 25, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon Monday; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Ham and Egg Final event, 9 a.m. (Judging) Feb. 26, Lowndes Co. Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave. Appreciation celebration lunch will be held at 12 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Day Support Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m. every Wednesday, My Friend’s House, 109 W. Moore St. For more details, call Darlene Myers at (229) 293-6145.
South Georgia Regional Commission Council meeting 11 a.m. Feb. 27, SGRC Office, 1725 S. Ga. Parkway West, Waycross.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 7 a.m. March 4, Chancy Drugs, Willacoochee location. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Boggs Music Hall Concerts, 2:30-4 p.m. held March 7, 14, and 21, 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira, Rugh and Karen Boggs sing classic country, western and gospel music. Admission Free. For more information contact 794-2877.
Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association monthly meeting, 11 a.m. March 9, Holiday Inn, W. Hill Ave. All retired educators, administrators, assistants, bus drivers, anyone retired and interested who has connection to our community education is invited. Organization is affiliated with GREA (Georgia Retired Educators Association). For more details, call Susan Roberson at (229) 244-8246.
Annual Old Times Day, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 21, Dasher Museum, 3479 Old US 41, Dasher, Ga. The event is free to the public. Demonstrations will include weaving & spinning, corn shelling, corn grinding, rope making and games. Displays of classic cars, trailers and vehicles. The museum and log cabin will be open. A silent auction to benefit the Museum will be available. Food, drinks, chips, cookies & grilled sausage / hotdogs available. The Society will accept donations & urge new members to join.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. March 26, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Recently Diagnosed? Introduction to Diabetes Course. Free. For more information, call 245-9922.
