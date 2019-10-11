To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
11:FRIDAY
Terror at the Threatte; Haunted House and Trail, 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, Threatte Center Pavillon, 100 Burnt Church Rd., Lakeland, Ga. Cost: $8 ($1. off with student I.D.). Proceeds to benefit the Lanier County Band program.
Ryan Zimmerman will be stopping by Woodstack BBQ Tavern on his Fall tour to support his new release No Overhead/No Liability. Zimmerman is a roots musician dedicated to his craft of songwriting and performing live. Ryan started his music career on the Jersey Shore,where he currently calls home. An avid music fan and performer Ryan draws his influence from early roots performers up to todays consummate guitar players and singers. His windmill rhythmic guitar style is reminiscent of Ritchie Havens and his deep room filling voice summons Mark Sandman. 6 p.m.
12:SATURDAY
Mary Kay Foundation holds Fourth Annual V-Team MK5K and one mile fun run/walk 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Valdosta Middle School Track and McKey Park. Theme: “Pink Out in the Park.” The MK5K purpose is to eliminate cancers affecting women and to end domestic violence. Anyone can participate. Registration will be 9-9:45 a.m. and the MK5K will begin 10 a.m. There will be refreshments, pictures and awards. T-shirts will be available for purchase. Adult: $13; Youth $10. For more details, contact Joyce Robinson at (229) 253-8888 or to make a donation/register, visit: support.marykayfoundation.org/goto/vteam.
Pub Theology, different brews and different views, 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Georgia Beer Company. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church Valdosta for on October 12th at 2 p.m. Topic: Education & Faith.
Makers Market Plein Air art competition. Downtown Valdosta. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free to enter. $100 cash prize and downtown dollars.
Conquer Youth has partnered with Scintilla Charter Academy, 2171 E. Park Ave, to host the Valdosta Community Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course. This event will feature a 1 mile obstacle course with 10 ninja warrior obstacles. All participants will receive awesome finish line swag. Ages 5-17. Tickets and registration at https://conqueryouth.redpodium.com. Get registered today!
2nd Saturday Cruise-In. We will be meeting in the Steak N Shake parking lot from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
The College of Science and Mathematics and Department of Chemistry at Valdosta State University will present Science Saturday: Marvelous Metals from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 12th in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.
13:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
Rico’s Tacos will hold their grand opening at the restaurant’s new location, 607 Baytree Rd. 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Kids anti-bullying bash featuring That Girl Lay Lay. Music, fun, food from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. At Mathis city Auditorium. Lay Lay will bring down the house and help bring more awareness to bullying and the major effects has on our kids and community as a whole. Open to all age groups and parents must accompany child. If you are interested in vendor space, sponsorship or if you know of any young talented performers or groups who would love to open up for our featured artist, send your information to foundationmjb@gmail.com.
Miss Pink Dream Doll is a natural pageant that will raise money for breast cancer awareness. Attire will be pink shirts and denim bottoms! Ages are 0-21. Girls from any area are welcome to attend. 2 p.m. at VHS Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
Mom and Me aerial yoga at Hang Out Yoga. 3 p.m. Has your child been begging you to try aerial yoga? Here’s your chance to let him or her explore their creative side and find their wings! This Mom and Me class is for children (5-9) and their mother, aunt, or guardian. No experience required.
14:MONDAY
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Come for trivia on the big screen at Bleu Pub in Downtown Valdosta. The theme changes every week (check out our Facebook page). You’ll be competing for bar cash to be used at Bleu Pub. There will be $1 PBR draft and special shots every week. You can play one round or both rounds. There is also a prize for best team name.
15:TUESDAY
Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority meeting, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Development Authority offices, 103 Roosevelt Dr.
South Georgia Regional Library Foundation meeting 1 p.m. Oct. 15 Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dr.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16, VLPRA’s main office, 1901 North Forrest St.
Acrylic Painting Class - Sunflowers, Afternoon Session - 1 - 3:30 p.m.: Evening Session - 6 - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Livi & Company, 100 N. Ashley St. Cost: $65, includes all supplies. Paint with Northeast Georgia artist, Nancy Ackerman where freedom of expression is encouraged. Learn the importance of values and placement along with the application of bold colors and texture in your painting using a palette knife. No prior painting experience is required. Contact Livi & Company to register 229-588-4933.
Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 12 p.m. Oct. 21, Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St.
God Cares Single Parent Support Group Inc.meeting, 1 p.m. Oct 19, South Georgia Regional Library, 2906 Julia Dr. Community Hall #2. God Cares purpose is to love, encourage and support all single parents.
Friends of the Library holds Ye Olde Book and Collectibles Sale, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25, Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Dr., Community Room #3.
Harvest Festival Celebration, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson Rd. There will be activities, goody bags, health awareness tips, clothes closet, food, prizes, games, drawings and more!
Reed Bingham Fall Frolic, Oct. 26, 542 Reed Bingham Road, Adel, Ga.; Carnival 4-7 p.m.; Hayrides 4-9 p.m. Pumpkin Carving 4:30 p.m.; Costume Contest 5 p.m.; Movie Night 7:30 p.m. There is a $5 parking fee to enter the park. Hay rides are $3; tickets for carnival games are 4 for $1. Pumpkin carving is free, movie night is free.
City of Valdosta will host a city-wide Blood Drive, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 29, City Hall Annex, 300 N Lee St., Annex - Multipurpose Room.
Theba Sirmans, owner of T Rose Production, hosts A Touch of Class Southern Ball. Nov. 5; Doors open 5 p.m. Meet and Greet will be 6-6:30 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Show begins 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker: 2019 Miss Georgia Victoria Hill. She will be performing opera selections. Also featuring: Karla Sands of WALB-TV, musician Melvin Morrison, Live 5 Band, Special Formula Band. Funding benefits the South Georgia Medical Center Partnership Cancer Fund. Attire: Black tie.Advanced tickets: $25, door tickets: $30. Donations will be given in Minnie Martin’s name along with several others. Tickets may be purchased at: • Wayne Washington Salon, Park Ave; • Looking Good Men’s Wear, Ashley St.: • Sams BBQ, Hill Ave.: • V-Town Records: • GQ Mens Wear, downtown Ashley St.: For more information, call (678) 973-8553.
Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 2, First United Methodist Church, 109 West Valley Street, Downtown. There will be Gifts, baked goods, art, home-made items, Home decor, furniture, plants, frozn casseroles and more. Lunch served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Second Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, VSU’s University Center Magnolia Room. Chili Cook-Off Supports Healthy Living Initiatives at VSU. VSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and community friends are invited to compete for the title of VSU Chili Master. Contest registration: $20 per chili entered and limited to 20 competitors. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off contestants will compete in three categories — VSU Chili Master, People’s Choice, and Best Healthy Chili. The Chili Master winner will earn a $100 prize, and the People’s Choice and Best Healthy Chili winners will each take home $50. Winners will also receive a gift basket and trophy. Admission to the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off is $5 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.