19:THURSDAY
Board of Assessors will hold a Special Called meeting, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St.
Walk to the Manger, live nativity scene, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 19-20, Crossroads Baptist Church, 3001 Country Club Dr. There will be a lit up trail (featuring speakers telling short stories) that leads up to the manager. Free to the public.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon Monday; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
20:FRIDAY
A Manna Drop Food Giveaway will be held starting at 12 Noon, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at two locations: Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located on Washington St. in Quitman; and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at Clay and Howell Rd., Valdosta. There will be canned fruit and vegetables, rice, pulled pork, pork loin roast, produce, and bread items. Food distribution will continue until all is given away. The event is sponsored by South Georgia Missionary Baptist Association in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank and Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, on E. Force St., Valdosta. The public is encouraged to come out and be blessed.
Walk to the Manager, live nativity scene, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20, Crossroads Baptist Church, 3001 Country Club Dr. There will be a lit up trail (featuring speakers telling short stories) that leads up to the manager. Free to the public.
21:SATURDAY
Boggs Music Hall Concert , 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 21, Located (behind the house), 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira. Classic Country, Western, and Gospel Music performed by Rugh and Karen Boggs. For more info: Call 794-2877.
First Presbyterian Church Valdosta at Georgia Beer Company for Pub Theology, 2 p.m. Dec. 21 “Different brews and different views”.
The Farmers Market in Downtown Hahira Saturdays, through December 21. Be sure to check out “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook each week for posts on the awesome vendors that will be joining us and more. If you are interested in participating, download our Fall Farmers Market application at www.hahiraga.gov/events or contact the Main Street Office at 229-794-2330 or by email at edavenport@hahiraga.gov.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
22:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
23:MONDAY
trivia on the big screen. Win bar cash and a prize for best team name. Two rounds. Drink specials all night. Starts at 8 p.m.
24: TUESDAY
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Annual KWANZAA Celebration, 6 p.m. Dec. 26, Southside Library, 527 Griffin Ave. HOSTED BY Southside Library Boosters, Inc. Learn about the 7 Principles of KWANZAA, be entertained by the African Dance Troupe and enjoy a delicious soul food meal. For additional information, call (229) 253-8313 or (229) 460-9019.
Book signing by Twanna Monlyn, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 11, South Georgia Regional Library, Community Hall # 2 & 3. Book: To Have Your Children Taken, A Mother’s Worst Nightmare!
East Brooks Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors meeting, 7 p.m. Jan. 20, fire station on Cates Rd.
East Brooks Volunteer Fire Department General Membership meeting, 7 p.m. Jan. 27, fire station on Cates Rd.
