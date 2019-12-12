To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
12:THURSDAY
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30 p.m. Dec 12, Southern Eggs (formerly The Egg and I), 2953A N. Ashley St.
Southern Georgia Regional Executive Committee meeting, 10 a.m. Dec. 12, SGRC Office, 1725 S. Ga. Parkway West, Waycross, The meeting is open to the public.
Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council meeting, 11 a.m. Dec. 12, SGRC Office, 1725 S. Ga. Parkway West, Waycross, The meeting is open to the public.
Girl’s Night Out, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., DEC. 12, Downtown Valdosta, Downtown stores will be open late for shopping, refreshments and fun.
Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta presents “Christmas in Oz,” 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, 14; 3 p.m., Dec. 15, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit theatreguildvaldosta.com or call (229) 24-STAGE.
13:FRIDAY
Hahira Christmas Parade, 5 p.m. Dec. 13, This year’s theme is “Downtown Christmas.”
14:SATURDAY
Car Show & Bass Competition, 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Dec. 14, Piggly Wiggly, 1105 Madison Hwy., Valdosta. All styles of vehicle’s welcome. Santa Claus will be there! Entry fee: $20. Sponsored by Come as You are Ministries, Inc. Proceeds to help those less fortunate during the Christmas holiday. For more details, contact: Stoney Gaskins (229) 412-9290; or Wally Moore: (229) 269-8334.
VLPRA’s Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K, check-in 7 a.m. Dec. 14, 3795 Guest Rd.
First Presbyterian Church Valdosta at Georgia Beer Company for Pub Theology, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 “Different brews and different views”.
The Farmers Market in Downtown Hahira Saturdays, through December 21. Be sure to check out “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook each week for posts on the awesome vendors that will be joining us and more. If you are interested in participating, download our Fall Farmers Market application at www.hahiraga.gov/events or contact the Main Street Office at 229-794-2330 or by email at edavenport@hahiraga.gov.
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Boggs Music Hall Concert, 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 14, Located (behind the house), 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira. Classic Country, Western, and Gospel Music performed by Rugh and Karen Boggs. For more info: Call 794-2877.
15:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
16:MONDAY
Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 12 p.m. Dec. 16, Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. ann St.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Trivia Rama at Bleu Pub. Join us for pop culture trivia on the big screen. Win bar cash and a prize for best team name. Two rounds. Drink specials all night. Starts at 8 p.m.
16:TUESDAY
Senior Community Game Day, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dec. 17, Lake Park Civic Center, 123 N. Essa St., Lake Park. To reserve a spot, call (229) 412-8147.
Valdosta Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Boggs Music Hall Concert , 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 21, Located (behind the house), 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira. Classic Country, Western, and Gospel Music performed by Rugh and Karen Boggs. For more info: Call 794-2877.
Book signing by Twanna Monlyn, 3-5 p.m. Jan. 11, South Georgia Regional Library, Community Hall # 2 & 3. Book: To Have Your Children Taken, A Mother’s Worst Nightmare!
