To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com
7:THURSDAY
Valdosta Board of Education Legislative Committee meeting, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Superintendent’s Office 1204 Williams St.
Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting, 9 a.m. Nov. 7, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
The Valdosta Police Department is holding an open testing session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer with our agency. If you meet the requirements below, bring your identification and $15 cash (for scoring fee) to the City Hall Annex Building, located at 300 N. Lee Street, Valdosta, Ga., on November 7, 2019 at 5:30 p.m, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. If anyone has questions, please contact Lieutenant Scottie Johns (229)-293-3107 sjohns@valdostacity.com.
8:FRIDAY
Music in the Art Park, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free Concert in the new Art Park at the Turner Center for the Arts. Enjoy live music from the Azalea City Jazz Quartet, dinner by Rico’s Tacos and beer & wine from The Pour House. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket for seating. Brought to you by Coleman-Talley LLP.
Elsa & Anna brought Snow Party at Smallcakes, 3209 N Oak St. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per child. Enjoy a snow bucket, 4 mini cupcakes, and Frozen 2 theme party complete with characters. Costumes and photos are welcome. Call to book your spot today or Facebook us your phone number. Your spot will be official upon payment via phone. Each party is limited to 14 children and you must call the store to book. Parties will start every hour: 3-4, 4-5, 5-6, 6-7 and last 30 minutes.
9:SATURDAY
7th Annual Fashion & Dinner Show, “VICTORIOUS”, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 North Ashley St. Presented by Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. Servants of God With Open Arms, Inc. is a 501c3 community-focused organization which provides support (financial, emotional and spiritual), services, and inspiration to community members and their families as they face the challenges and issues of terminal illness. In addition to providing support to families, the organization may also assist with care-giving. This is the organization’s main effort to generate funds to support its’ giving, and to raise awareness in the community. For ticket information or to make a donation, please call Wanda Denson at (229) 506-2444.
80’s Night with Zero Point Zero at Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd, Ste A. 9 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Valdosta for Pub Theology, 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Georgia Beer Company for different brews and different views. All are welcome!
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
The Farmers Market in Downtown Hahira starts on Saturday, October 12 and will continue each Saturday until December 21. Be sure to check out “Hahira Happenings” on Facebook each week for posts on the awesome vendors that will be joining us and more. If you are interested in participating, download our Fall Farmers Market application at www.hahiraga.gov/events or contact the Main Street Office at 229-794-2330 or by email at edavenport@hahiraga.gov.
Walk for Life 2019, hosted by O.N. Partners for Life in Drexel Park, 1401 N Patterson St. 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. At this family friendly event there will be a 1.5 mile walk/run, kid’s activities, and more. Local churches, organizations and individuals can participate by recruiting walkers who raise a sponsorship to participate. Walkers of all ages are raising funds to support the ministry of Options Now, A Life Choice Clinic.
2019 Stocked Cart Race, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at VLPRA, 1901 N Forrest St. Enter by signing your team up online (preferred) or just show up. Entry fee is at least $25 worth of food; more is better! No cash accepted. Bring your food to the event at check in. Each team will then be given a cart and time to decorate that cart in whatever theme the team chooses. Teams then push carts in head-to-head drag races to see who’s the fastest. Check in begins at 9:00 AM in the Lowes side parking lot on St. Augustine Road (behind Zaxbys). Racing starts at 10:00 AM. We will NOT accept money- only food that Lowes will donate to “Hungry at Home”. HAH hands out food on Fridays to kids in our schools who don’t have enough to eat on the weekends. (www.hungryathome.org).
Airmen of Note Fall Tour, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Valdosta High School. Free event, but tickets are required Reserve yours at eventbrite.com. The Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Air Force. Created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller’s Army Air Corps dance band, the current band consists of 18 active duty Airman musicians, including one vocalist, and is stationed in Washington, D.C.
2019 Sporting Clays Tournament. Come out for a great day of fun, and help support the Scouting program in the 28 counties served by the South Georgia Council. You also help support maintenance and improvements at Camp Patten in Lanier County and Camp Osborn in Worth County. There will be a 50 round shoot beginning at 9:00 am followed by lunch, side games, prize drawings and the raffle drawing. Bring your guns, ammo, and your UTV or golf cart for transportation. Register Here: https://www.sgcbsa.org/clayshoot2019
10:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
Join Downtown Hahira on Sunday, November 10 from 2-4 pm for our annual Holiday Open House. There will be new arrivals, holiday specials, refreshments and live music by Victorian Carolers from Valwood.
11:MONDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
Zumba with Jessica. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday at Sculpt 24, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms. 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Trivia Rama at Bleu Pub. Join us for pop culture trivia on the big screen — this week’s theme is English Language. Win bar cash and a prize for best team name. Two rounds. Drink specials all night. Startsw at 8 p.m.
12:TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
Second Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12, VSU’s University Center Magnolia Room. VSU students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and community friends are invited to compete for the title of VSU Chili Master. Contest registration: $20 per chili entered and limited to 20 competitors. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off contestants will compete in three categories — VSU Chili Master, People’s Choice, and Best Healthy Chili. The Chili Master winner will earn a $100 prize, and the People’s Choice and Best Healthy Chili winners will each take home $50. Winners will also receive a gift basket and trophy. Admission to the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-Off is $5 per person.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30 p.m. Nov 14 at 12:30 at The Egg and I, 2953-A N. Ashley.
City Hosts Fall Electronics Recycling Event, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mathis Auditorium parking lot, located at 2300 N. Ashley St. Hosted by the city of Valdosta Public Works Department, in partnership with Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB) and Atlanta Recycling Solutions. Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions will also be accepted; however, there is a $20 charge per television and a $10 charge per CRT monitor to cover the costs of dissembling for the recyclable parts.
South Georgia Regional Library Board meeting 1 p.m. Nov. 19, Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.