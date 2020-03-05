To submit events, add dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
5: TODAY
Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting, 9 a.m. March 5, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St.
6: FRIDAY
First Friday downtown Contemplative Service, 5:30 p.m. March 6, First Presbyterian Church , downtown Valdosta. Enjoy a candlelight service with Lectio Divina and engage in your choice of three prayer stations available for quiet reflection, candlelight prayer and an anointing station.
The Crescent holds Yard Sale, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 6; 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. March 7, the Crescent Garden Center, 904 N. Patterson St. Parking available on Tombs St. behind the Garden Center.
7: SATURDAY
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Boggs Music Hall Concerts, 2:30-4 p.m. March 7, 14, and 21, 104 W. Lawson St., Hahira, Rugh and Karen Boggs sing classic country, western and gospel music. Admission free. For more information, contact 794-2877.
8: SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
9: MONDAY
Valdosta Lowndes Retired Educators Association monthly meeting, 11 a.m. March 9, Holiday Inn, W. Hill Ave. All retired educators, administrators, assistants, bus drivers, anyone retired and interested who has connection to community education is invited. Organization is affiliated with GREA (Georgia Retired Educators Association). For more details, call Susan Roberson at (229) 244-8246.
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
10: TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m. March 10, Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St.
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Avenue and Patterson Street). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information, call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - noon.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4-5 p.m.
UPCOMING
Alzheimer’s Day Support Group Meeting, 1-2 p.m. every Wednesday, My Friend’s House, 109 W. Moore St. For more details, call Darlene Myers at (229) 293-6145.
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30 p.m. March 12, Southern Eggs, 2953A N. Ashley. There will be a speaker from the Area Agency on Aging.
South Georgia Regional Library Board meeting, 1 p.m. March 17, Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dr.
Annual Old Times Day, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 21, Dasher Museum, 3479 Old US 41, Dasher. The event is free to the public. Demonstrations will include weaving & spinning, corn shelling, corn grinding, rope making and games. Displays of classic cars, trailers and vehicles. The museum and log cabin will be open. A silent auction to benefit the museum will be available. Food, drinks, chips, cookies & grilled sausage / hotdogs available. The Society will accept donations & urge new members to join.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. March 26, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Recently Diagnosed? Introduction to Diabetes Course. Free. For more information, call 245-9922.
Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Program, 12 p.m. April 4, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park. Service Agencies/ Organizations that provide assistance and support to the community are encouraged to come out and set up Information Booths from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Speaker: Adrian Rivers. Music provided by the Azalea City Community Choir. The event is free and open to the public! A light Lunch will be served. For more information, contact Dr. Beverley Blake at (229) 460-9019.
City of Lake Park Regular Meeting, 6 p.m. April 9, City Hall, Lake Park. This meeting will be held instead of the normal first Tuesday of the month due to a scheduling conflict.
An evening with Kimberla Lawson Roby, 5-7:30 p.m. May 9, Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave. Hear from a New York Times Bestselling Author & Professional speaker. Tickets: $40 for dinner and autographed book. For more information, contact Brenda Smith at (229) 561-3420; blsmith2@localnet.com; or Millicent Knight at (229) 244-6561 of yogibearm@att.net
