To submit entries to the Valdosta Daily Times calendar, submit dates on our online calendar at valdostadailytimes.com, or send it to vdt.calendar@gaflnews.com.
23:THURSDAY
Big Top Circus featuring the Anastasini’s: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Wild Adventures Theme Park, 3766 Old Clyattville Road. Entertainment in their genes, the Anastasini family has been delighting audiences worldwide for decades.
Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council meeting: 11 a.m., Sports Complex and Civic Center, 786 Austin Avenue East, Pearson, Ga. An Executive Committee meeting will be held prior to the council meeting at 10 a.m. Both meetings are open to the public.
24:FRIDAY
Desmond Jones: 8-11 p.m., the Salty Snapper, 1405 Gornto Road. Desmond Jones is a five-piece American rock band from Michigan. Come see them live at the Salty Snapper Friday night.
25:SATURDAY
Joe Smothers: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fifth Day Farm, 5732 Clyattville Nankin Road. Come join Fifth Day Farm this Saturday as they kick off summer. Guests are welcome to to picnic at the farm during the event.
Artistic Exploration with Julie Skinner: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. In this monthly class, children will explore the unlimited possibilities in art. Each month’s session offers new content, materials, media and techniques that will help each young artist soar. The cost is $15.
26:SUNDAY
Memorial Day Sidewalk Sale: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Valdosta Mall, 1700 Norman Drive. Stroll through our Sidewalk Sale on Memorial Day weekend, and save on merchandise from participating retailers both inside and outside our stores.
27:MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY)
Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m.-noon, Sunset Hills Cemetery, 1100 N. Oak St. American Legion Post 13 is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The public is invited to attend. There will be a Moody AFB guest speaker as well as local officials speaking. Come and give honor to the military men and women, now laying in rest that served to protect our country, Constitution and freedoms. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at Post 13 at 1301 Williams St. If you would like to help place flags on the graves of these men and women being honored, come to the cemetery at 8 a.m., Sunday. Post 13 will supply flags.
Monday Night Trivia: 7-9 p.m., the Salty Snapper, 1405 Gornto Road. It’s Monday Night Trivia with bartender and host Kennedy Broomberg. We’ll be giving away prizes for the top team and offering $1 oysters for everyone. Wing special with a free pitcher of Natural Light with every order of 16 wings. Please note: No more than six players to a team, teams must register by 6:45 p.m. Cell phone use is prohibited.
Zumba with Jessica: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sculpt 24 Fitness, 3259 Inner Perimeter Road. Join Jessica for a fun and sweat filled Zumba class every Monday and Wednesday. Zumba is Latin-inspired and has different forms of dancing from Bachata, Merengue, Salsa and many other world rhythms.
28:TUESDAY
Valdosta Board of Education meeting: 7 p.m., Sallas Mahone Elementary School, 3686 Lake Laurie Dr.
Valdosta Al-Anon meeting: 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson St. Al-Anon is for families and friends of alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. For more information, call (229) 794-9405 or (229) 247-0764. Additional dates include noon on Mondays and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Reformed University Fellowship: 7:30-10 p.m., Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St. RUF is the official campus ministry of the Presbyterian Church in America. Our fellowship on campus is not limited to those who have a prior commitment to being Reformed, Presbyterian or even Christian.
29:WEDNESDAY
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Georgia Beer Co., 109 S. Briggs St. Geeks Who Drink brings the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz to Georgia Beer Co. every Wednesday. Join us for eight rounds of audio, visual and live-hosted trivia. Our weekly quiz is free to play, and we’ll be giving away prizes for answering bonus questions and gift cards for our top teams at the end of the night. Geeks Who Drink rules limit the total number of players on your team to six, so gather your smartest friends and come down.
Charcuterie and Wine Wednesday: 5-9 p.m., Friends Grille and Bar, 3338 Country Club Road. Every Wednesday at Friends Grille and Bar is Charcuterie Night. This meat and cheese board is ever-changing, and our experienced bar staff also hand selects four wines every Wednesday for a wine flight to pair with the board. A single tasting or a table tasting is available.
Steel Magnolias Wine Wednesday: 5-10 p.m., 132 N. Patterson St., Steel Magnolias. Enjoy half-price bottles of wine every Wednesday at Steel Magnolias.
Summer Study on Photography: 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 313 N. Patterson St. No fancy camera is required — a mobile phone camera or whatever camera you have will do. We will learn creative expression and explore photography through prayer and sacred presence.
UPCOMING
Flag Day Ceremony: 2 p.m., June 2, Elks Lodge, 2309 W. Hill Ave. The public is invited to attend.
Visual Art & the Written Word: 10 a.m.-noon, June 3-7, Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Art and words go hand-in-hand in this class that explores the use of words in art. This is for ages: 8-12, and the cost is $60. For more details, call (229) 247-2787.
Digital Art: All about Me: 1-3 p.m., June 10-14, Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Use the things you like, the things you hate and the things that make you laugh to inspire your art. This is for ages 8-12, and the cost is $60. For more details, call (229) 247-2787.
Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 15, Lowndes County Courthouse square, 327 N Ashley St. Community Awareness Day. There will be information booths, healthcare specialists, book “Give Away”, vendors, kids Corner with games, food art, arts and crafts, bounce house, prizes, and more . Vendors and participates for the program are needed. For more details, call (229) 253-8313 or (229) 460-9019.
Connected Learning With Art: 1-3 p.m., June 17-21, Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Create artworks that connect all of the things around us from math and history to characters in a novel. This is for ages 8-12, and the cost is $60. For more details, call (229) 247-2787.
