30:THURSDAY
Feral Swine Workshop, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 30, 516 County Farm Road, Nashville.
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents “The Savannah Sipping Society,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 30 through Feb. 1; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 6-8, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com.
31:FRIDAY
Morven Rosenwald Alumni Association (MRAA) is hosting a Birthday Celebration featuring the awarding winning international renown Blues and R&B singer Johnny Rawls and Brooks County’s Country Soul Singer Melvin Morrison, 6- 10 p.m. Jan. 31, at the Barney Community Center in Barney, Ga. Ticket donations $10. All proceeds to benefit the Barney Community Center Initiative. The Community Center is open for various functions. For more information on availability please send request to golde829@windstream.net or jcg0007@windstream.net or visit us at www.morvenrosenwald.org.
8th Annual “African American Artists’ FESTIVAL” — featuring SANKOFA: African American Museum On-Wheels, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 31; 11 a.m. 4 p.m. Feb. 1, at the Willis Miller Regional Library - 2106 Julia Dr. Saturday’s event include dancing, and demonstrations by the “Village of Aya” African dance troup. The event is hosted by Southside Library Boosters, Inc., along with Valdosta State University’s College of Arts and African American Studies Program. For more information, call (229) 253-8313 or (229) 460-9019.
Evan Barber with Jen Anders Trio, 9 p.m. Jan. 31, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd., Suite A.
Mojo Poets, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Jan. 31, Salty Snapper, 1405 Gornto Rd.
1:SATURDAY
First Presbyterian Church Valdosta’s 24th Annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance tickets are now on sale! The dance will be held at James H. Rainwater Conference Center on February 7th - 8th from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. For more information call First Presbyterian Church 229-460-5183 or visit www.FatherDaughterDance.org
Saturday Dance at the Nashville VFW, DJ 6:30 - 8 p.m. plus band breaks with requests. Live band plays country plus favorites 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
One Year Anniversary Party at Georgia Beer Co., 12 p.m. Feb. 1, 109 S. Briggs St.
Wild Adventures Job Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 1, 3766 Old Clyattville Rd.
The Brown Goose, 9 p.m. Feb. 1, Ashley Street Station, 607 Baytree Rd. Suite A.
2:SUNDAY
Divorce & Dating Support Group. Support for all who are struggling in a relationship or have had a broken relationship. Dating know-how for all who are separated, divorced, widowed, or never married. Every Sunday at the South Georgia Regional Library. Newcomers always welcome. Free.
Positive Christian Singles Food ‘n’ Friends. Join us for supper or just tea and talk! Arrive anytime from 6pm until 7:30pm. All ages welcome. Dutch treat. Ask hostess or cashier where we are sitting. This is a wonderful way to meet singles and build lasting friendships! For more info, call 229-242-3797.
3:MONDAY
Valdosta Al-Anon meetings, 12 Noon, Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, First Christian Church, 1905 N. Patterson st. (Corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St. Enter through the back door). Al-Anon is for families and friends of Alcoholics who have been affected by the disease of Alcoholism. For more details, call Cindy at (229) 794-9405 or Martha at (229) 247-0764.
4:TUESDAY
Valdosta Al-Ateen meeting, 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, First Christian Church, 1906 N. Patterson St. (corner of Alden Ave. and Patterson St.). Enter through the back door. Al-Ateen is for ages 8 to 18 who have been affected by the disease of alcoholism. Group members share their experience, strength and hope. For further information call Cindy at 794-9405 or Martha at 247-0764.
Story Time (ages 0 to 2) at South Georgia Regional Library. 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Story Time (ages 4 and up) at South Georgia Regional Library. 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
UPCOMING
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. Feb. 11, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: How does sleep impact diabetes? Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
NARFE Chapter 1044 meeting, 12:30, Feb 13, Southern Eggs, 2953-A N. Ashley St.
Georgia Regional Library Board holds Called Meeting, 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Willis L. Miller Library at 2906 Julia Dr.
CASA Orientation, 6 p.m. Feb. 18, CASA Office 1035 Exum Street Nashville, Ga. Learn what it means to advocate for a child in foster care. Contact Elaine Grice at (229) 686-6576 ext 4 or Carol Kelly at ckelly@fccisberrien.org
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 11 a.m. Feb. 25, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 7 a.m. March 4, Chancy Drugs, Willacoochee location. Topic: Goal Setting for Exercise. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
Beating Diabetes Educational Class, 5 p.m. March 26, Chancy Drugs, 2333 N. Ashley St. Topic: Recently Diagnosed? Introduction to Diabetes Course. Free. For more information or to register, call 245-9922.
