Community agencies prep for COVID-19

VALDOSTA – Community agencies said they are taking precautions in their care for clients as they prepare for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
With the closings of several area schools, the Second Harvest of South Georgia is making plans to help feed children within the community.
Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer, confirmed the Kid’s Cafe will be operational though it is uncertain at the moment what meals will be served, as well as when and where they will be served.
The agency serves 26 counties and 30 school systems including Valdosta and Lowndes County.
Second Harvest will coordinate with community leaders to determine if food distribution is needed, McCall said.
“We will also be operating other food programs as we determine when and where they are necessary,” she said.
The day center at the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People homeless shelter will be closed March 16-27, said Yurshema Flanders, LAMP shelter director.
The shelter is following precaution guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and has provided all of its 51 clients with sanitizing supplies.
LAMP is not accepting new clients unless they are referred from another agency, Flanders said. New clients must have their temperatures taken before they can be accepted into the shelter, she said.
If clients leave LAMP during the day, they must wash their hands thoroughly upon returning, Flanders said.
For working parents with children out of school, other shelter clients have volunteered to babysit.
Transportation will still be provided for LAMP clients to and from work and appointments.
While the Salvation Army has no plans to shut down its homeless shelter, Lt. Chris Thomas said the nonprofit has stocked up on sanitizing supplies in preparation.
Since LAMP has closed its day center, Thomas said the Salvation Army plans to open its own for men. Hours of operation are still to be determined.
Anyone staying in The Salvation Army’s shelter – which only services men at least 18 years old – and has symptoms of the coronavirus, must stay in an isolated room, Thomas said.
Like others, he said the shelter is following CDC guidelines and does not foresee the shelter having to close.
Call (229) 242-6440 for more information on The Salvation Army’s day center.
