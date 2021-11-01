Commissioners sign comprehensive plan

VALDOSTA – David Houtz, a Hahira resident, is concerned the Lowndes County Commission will change the character of areas within the comprehensive plan.
Commissioners made it clear last week – they aren’t changing anything.
While the cities of Hahira and Valdosta are making changes to their ends of the comprehensive plan, Lowndes County as a whole will keep the same character area it’s had since 2016, county officials said.
A final hearing was held last week to give the public notice and address some final suggestions as the Lowndes County Commission headed to sign a transmittal letter regarding the comprehensive plan.
The letter certifies Lowndes County’s acknowledgement of the regional water plan and the rules for environmental planning criteria.
County Commission approved County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter to sign the letter, giving it to the Southern Georgia Regional Commission to submit to the Department of Community Affairs.
Houtz breathed a sigh of relief hearing the character areas had not changed.
Still, he said he's wary of what the county may do five years down the line when it’s time to change the comprehensive plan again.
His main concern is a potential change to the Rural Residential and Rural Activity Center character areas that may lead to an overgrowth of large developments in the future.
A lot of people live out there for a reason, he said, for the peace and quiet of the area in some cases and the agriculture in others.
“I think there is availability to grow (without) cheapening the character of the area and that’s what that map is there for,” Houtz said.
But even with the character areas safe for now, to him, commissioners aren’t looking to the areas for guidance.
Houtz named the commission's 3-2 split decision in approving rezoning 5999 Val Del Road from Residential Agricultural (R-A) to Low-Density Residential (R-1), which subdivided the area to a “greater density” and allowed 73 subdivided lots.
The decision to approve it went against the Lowndes County Development Authority’s 7-2 vote recommending denial.
“The character area map is there for a specific reason — it’s a guideline to say what we want to do for our area,” he said. “This was the need for our area for the whole county and yet the commission goes against that for what reason we don’t know.”
Slaughter said County Commission looks at the comprehensive plan — including the character area maps — as a guide when taking actions.
But, the comprehensive plan is a guide, not an ultimatum.
“It does to some degree give you a whole lot more leverage and the right to do something,” Slaughter said. “But even the commission, at that point, if they don’t like a development, even if it’s allowed you can still vote that down.”
The responsibility of County Commission, Slaughter said, is to make sure a requested property is the best fit for an area in any given case, adding that’s what commissioners are elected to do.
Commissioners try listening to their constituents, which is what led to no character areas changing this time, he said. Commissioners weighed residential comments from the hearings, which led to the commission sending the transmittal letter late too — the comprehensive plan should have been adopted earlier than the end of October.
However, Slaughter said things may have to change within the next five years because there may be a real need for it.
“That will give us an opportunity as elected officials throughout all of Lowndes County and the city to have some good discussions about what their future land uses are,” he said.
And while that need for growth may be there, materials to accommodate the growth shouldn’t outweigh the growth rate, Houtz said.
Lowndes grew by 9,000 people in the past decade and gained 17,000 single-family homes, he said.
“We’re outpacing the population growth, so the only people who benefit are the people making money building the houses,” Houtz said. “We’re just trying to protect our area. We’re all about growth and development but within the character area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.