VALDOSTA – A rezoning three months in the making – and remaking – was finally approved recently with no opposition from the community it would affect.
This rezoning establishes Ballyntyne 6712 Clyattstone Road to an R-10 (suburban residential) from an R-1 (low density residential) with 105 (now 81) lots.
An attempt to pass it was made at the Dec. 8 Lowndes County Commission meeting but was met with opposition by Steven Cooper, a resident of the Meadowview subdivision, and other neighbors from the area.
Stating that they weren’t against it, Cooper said the neighborhood wanted more information on:
– What are the restrictive covenants for the new homes (including architectural ones)?
– What are the price ranges per house?
– Who is responsible for the drainage issues that may arise from the development?
– If traffic becomes a problem, will the county work to maintain neighborhood integrity?
Matt Phelps, civil engineer for the developer, answered some of the questions then, but ultimately, commissioners took the printed list of concerns and tabled the rezoning until the recent meeting.
J.D. Dillard, county planning and zoning director, said staff worked with neighbors and developers to bring uniformity to the request that will fall in line with the surrounding area.
The subdivision to be placed at Clyattstone Road is set to have varying sizes, some being R-10 with a minimum of 2,000 heated square feet, R-15 with a minimum of 2,200 heated square feet and R-21 with a minimum of 2,400 square feet.
Additionally, no vinyl siding will be allowed in the construction of the homes, lights won’t go behind a 100-foot-wide threshold and trees and greenery will act as a “natural transition” along the west side of the subdivision.
No one opposed the request and Cooper spoke in favor of the request this time.
“The subdivision went from 108 lots to 81, adding sidewalks, additional green space, increasing the lot size.” he said. “I think it’ll be something the neighbors will be proud of.”
Commissioners also added Creekside West subdivision, Phase 6 and 7, and Van Del Villas subdivision to the decorative street lighting district, adding a total of 100 lots.
Under consideration, all items were approved which include an extension to March 31 for COVID-19 leave benefits given to county employees, the second batch of right of way purchases for Hightower Road and Cooper Road Northeast, and a setting of the county’s special assessment interest rate to 5.25% for the year.
Two grant applications – hazard mitigation assistance and juvenile justice delinquency, both Fiscal Year 2020 – were approved.
Two resolutions were approved, the Regional Transit authorizing resolution and one authorizing the tax commissioner to receive money orders, checks, credit and debit cards to pay taxes and license fees.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will widen Lake Park Bellville Road from State Route 7 to Interstate 75 which will require county utilities to relocate.
Tyler’s Security Division will help Lowndes County develop a framework for combating breaches, and help build policy and assess vulnerabilities for cybersecurity purposes.
