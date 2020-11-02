Commissioners approve victim's service grants

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commission approved three victim’s service grants for continuation last week, altogether impacting the budget at $23,326.
Commissioners met to discuss the three grants, the first being the solicitor general’s Victims of Crime Act continuation grant.
The grant, which has been utilized since April 1, 2014, allows the solicitor general’s office to provide services to victims early in the criminal justice process, according to county documents.
It comes prior to the defendant’s first appearance and helps victims receive restitution from the Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Fund program.
The continuation comes at a $6,000 impact to the county’s budget as it covers the increase in health insurance premiums.
In 2019, Lowndes health insurance premiums increased between $8,000 to $11,000 per employee. That $6,000 – $3,000 per employee – applies to two victim advocates fully funded by the grant.
The second grant, Solicitor General’s Office 2021 Violence Against Women Act Competitive Grant, comes at a $17,326 cost to the county budget as a cash match.
At the grant’s 2018 inception, it allowed the solicitor general’s office to hire an assistant solicitor general specializing in family violence and violence against women crimes.
Similar continuation grants were approved annually for 2019 and 2020, and much like those, this continuation grant will run Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
In total, it’s a four-year grant but needs continuation of funding to be approved annually. The fortunate part about this year’s continuation is the price, according to county documents.
“This cash match amount ($17,326) we are asking for in this competitive grant is significantly lower than the previous match of $19,167,” according to county officials.
The third grant renewal comes at no cost to the county budget. The district attorney’s federal VOCA grant provides financial support for DA-provided victim services funneled specifically through Lowndes County.
Also utilizing 5% victim fees, the grant’s fund is paid by federal and state defendants instead of taxpayers.
According to grant information, the county asks that these funds go directly to the DA’s office instead of being funneled through the county and a check being sent to them. They are asking for a letter authorizing the DA to sign any and all paperwork pertaining to the grant.
The first and third grants are due Nov. 13 and the second is due Nov. 2.
County commissioners also approved a $148,000 coating of the wet and dry interior and exterior of the elevated water tank at Stone Creek. The bid for it was given to Southeastern Tank and Tower, Inc.
Public Works will be receiving four 10-wheel dump trucks to replace older vehicles in its fleet with high-maintenance costs. The bid for them has been given to Beck Motors of Albany at $464,196.
Commissioners opted to abandon Artherman Road, which lies north of Porter Road to its dead end.
Jeanette Coody, Azalea Women’s Club public issues chairman, gave a special presentation at the meeting to honor Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.
“It’s not easy for women and me being 98 years old, I understand that,” Coody said. “Some of you younger women do not understand that, but it’s difficult to climb the ladder in a field that men have occupied for years.”
But on Oct. 27, Coody presented Dukes with an award recognizing her as the first female county manager in Lowndes.
Dukes responded with thanks for the award. Coody said she hopes it will remind Dukes of her accomplishment for years to come.
“It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of our community, it’s been an honor to have been trusted with this service by the commission,” she said.
At the next County Commission meeting, Lowndes residents can expect commissioners to nominate an appointment to the public facilities authority to replace Perry Sullivan.
He was the only one not to return among board members Crawford Powell, Scott Purvis, Michael Walker and Commissioner Clay Griner. District 1 Commissioner Joyce Evans nominated District 2 Commissioner Scott Orenstein, but County Attorney Walter Elliott said there’d be an issue.
There can only be one person from the County Commission on the authority and Griner, District 5 commissioner, is already there.
With no other nominations, commissioners decided to look at options until the Nov. 10 meeting.
