Commission receives safe routes award

VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission has received a Friend of the Year Award for 2021-22 from the Georgia Safe Routes to School Resource Center for School Safety Observations.
The award also encompasses the development of school crash reports for Atkinson County, Bacon County, Ben Hill County, Pierce County and Tift County schools, commission representatives said in a statement.
School crash reports cover all crashes occurring during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal within a half-mile radius of all schools. They are used to pinpoint areas where the most crashes occur and make recommendations for safety improvements to those areas.
The Safe Routes to School program is administered by the Georgia Department of Transportation through the Georgia Safe Routes to School Resource Center and by traveling SRTS representatives serving regions throughout the state.
Chelsea Weldon is the SRTS representative for the SGRC region. She works with SGRC Transportation Department staff to perform safety observations at schools in the region and facilitates meetings with school officials to present findings and suggest safety improvements.
The National Safe Routes to School program was initiated in 2005 as part of a national movement to improve the health and well-being of children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. The program strives to make it safe, convenient and fun to walk or bike to school every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.