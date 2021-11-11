Commission receives health, wellbeing grant

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission has been selected by the Georgia Municipal Association to receive an employee health promotion and wellbeing grant.
GMA awards this grant to recipients statewide to promote worksite programs that are designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of employees and family members, commission members said in a statement.
Grant awards are made to members of the Georgia Municipal Association-Georgia Municipal Employee’s Benefit System Life and Health Insurance Fund, underwritten by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and are based on an organization’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.
As part of the grant process, each grant recipient designates a health promotion champion to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and to attend a local government risk management services’ health promotion champion training workshop.
Rachel Strom has been named the SGRC’s health promotion champion for Fiscal Year 2022, commission members said.
"Workplace wellbeing programs have a demonstrated track record of improving employee health and quality of life while also reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale," they said. "The GMA offers wellbeing services to all member organizations through LGRMS, a not-for-profit agency operated jointly with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. LGRMS-Health Promotion Services along with GMA is committed to helping local governments engage in building comprehensive health promotions and wellness programs."
"We are pleased that GMA recognizes our interest in overall employee wellness,” Strom said. “This grant will assist us in implementing programs designed to educate, challenge and encourage employees to live healthier lifestyles.”
Employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program, on site education opportunities, and a support system through meetings and social media, commission members said.
The GMA-GMEBS is available to all GMA members. Currently, several cities, authorities, and regional commissions participate in the health plan. All cities, authorities, and regional commissions participating in the GMA-GMEBS are eligible to apply for the Health Promotion and Wellbeing Grant on an annual basis.
The SGRC is a regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency which serves 45 municipalities in the 18 counties (Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware) of Southern Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.