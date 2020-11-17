Commission receives health grant

VALDOSTA — The Southern Georgia Regional Commission has been selected by the Georgia Municipal Association to receive an employee health & wellbeing incentive grant.
GMA awards this grant to recipients statewide to promote worksite programs that are designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of employees and family members, state officials said in a statement.
Grant awards are made to members of the Georgia Municipal Association-Georgia Municipal Employee’s Benefit System Life and Health Insurance Fund, underwritten by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and are based on an organization’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.
As part of the grant process, each grant recipient designates a health promotion champion to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and to attend a Local Government Risk Management Services’ Health Promotion Champion Training workshop. Amy Jones has been named the SGRC’s health promotion champion.
Workplace wellbeing programs have a demonstrated track record of improving employee health and quality of life while also reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale. The GMA offers wellbeing services to all member organizations through LGRMS, a not-for-profit agency operated jointly with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
"We are pleased that the GMA recognizes our interest in employee health and in managing health care costs,” said Amy Jones, health promotion champion. “This grant will assist us in implementing programs designed to educate, challenge, and encourage employees to strive for healthier lifestyles.”
Employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program using a health risk appraisal, with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback.
More information about the SGRC can be found at www.sgrc.us, and on the SGRC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthernGeorgiaRC.
