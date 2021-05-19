VALDOSTA – There will be a call-in meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Nomination Committee scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be via teleconference. To participate in the live meeting, call the number listed and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Call in at least five minutes before the meeting time, commission representatives said in a statement.
Dial: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting Number (access code): 464 792 3996
Meeting Password: 759721
Please mute your phone.
The meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance calling into the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097 or kvining@sgrc.us.
