MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Hundreds of Moody Air Force Base airmen have returned home from overseas deployments this month.
Airmen with the 71st Rescue Squadron returned from a deployment, Moody officials said in posts on moody.af.mil.
The 71st RQS returned from a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, providing combat search and rescue for joint operations, they said.
"The 71st RQS provides deployable personnel recovery forces to theater commanders for contingency and crisis response operations worldwide," according to a Moody statement.
Approximately 300 members assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron also returned from a five-month deployment.
The 74th EFS, which consisted of personnel from the 23rd Fighter Group and 23rd Maintenance Group, were deployed as a part of Operation Freedom Sentinel, according to Moody Air Force Base.
