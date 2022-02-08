VALDOSTA – Six-year-old Farra Miller and her mother, Yisel Miller, fought over who would hug their airman first.
“I am really excited," Yisel said. "We moved in our new house in June and he left in September so I am ready to have him back home.”
Cmdr. Maxwell Miller was among the approximately 100 airmen of the 71st Rescue Squadron who returned Monday from an overseas deployment at Moody Air Force Base.
“I feel great to have my daddy back home,” Farra said.
After 136 days, the airmen were welcomed home by their family, friends, colleagues and their furry animals who stood in the cold with signs, balloons and big smiles.
“We are awaiting the return of our brother, Blake, and our sister-in-law, Sarah, we are so happy to have them home,” Kaitlyn Hahn and Lindsay Volk said.
Capts. Blake and Sarah Edwards returned from their second deployment.
The airmen from the 71st RQS arrived aboard a HC-130J Combat King II aircraft.
“The 71st Rescue Squadron and 71st Rescue Generation Squadron returned from the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer of the 23rd Wing Public Affairs.
