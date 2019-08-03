COMICS: 'X' marks the spot

What the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not use, Marvel Comics began to offload.
Before Marvel began making blockbusting, billion-dollar film franchises, the comics company faced bankruptcy. To stave off closing its doors, Marvel sold movie rights to many of its top-tier characters to various movie studios.
So when Marvel started making its own movie, the comic company did not have film rights to characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, etc. Marvel did have film rights to characters such as Iron-Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, the Avengers, etc.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe was soon in competition with and outpacing its own characters at other studios. Marvel also didn't always like what the other studios were doing with the characters – such as the Fantastic Four reboot a handful of years ago.
So, Marvel halted production of certain titles: the "Fantastic Four" monthly title disappeared as surely as Reed and Sue Richards disappeared into the multiverse; Wolverine died in the comics; the X-Men comics were cancelled.
Spider-Man comics continued as Marvel worked out a deal with Sony to share the movie rights of Spider-Man.
In the X-Men's case, Marvel Cinematic Universe tried substituting Inhumans for mutants. The idea was Inhumans would be ostracized and hounded as mutants are in the X-Men books. The attempt was made with varying levels of success in the comics and mostly failed via TV in "Agents of Shield" and a horrible mini-series based on the Inhuman royal family.
Things change.
Disney eventually purchased Marvel. Disney then bought 20th Century-Fox which brought the movie rights to Fantastic Four, Wolverine and X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Though neither the FF nor the X-Men are part of the recent unveiling of Phase 4 of the MCU, Marvel Comics has been bringing these characters back into the fold.
The Fantastic Four returned as a monthly title several months ago. Wolverine is back from the dead.
And now the X-Men, as of late July, are back with two monthly titles: "House of X" and "Powers of X."
"House of X" will be set in the present Marvel Universe. "Powers of X" will look at mutants throughout Marvel history.
Both are penned by Jonathan Hickman who has a multi-year plan for the titles and X-Men, according to an article in Entertainment Weekly.
Hickman can handle epics, as noted in his work on "Secret Wars" a few years ago.
It's good to have the X-Men back in action and in print. Hickman has promised he will take the characters in new directions.
It will be interesting to see what their place will look like in the Marvel Universe.
