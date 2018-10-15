Comics writer to visit VSU

VALDOSTA – A writer, editor, publisher and critic returns home this week to share the workings of the comic book industry with Valdosta State University students.
Steve Ekstrom has many jobs within the modern comics industry.
His credits include publishing "Terminal Pulp Anthology" No. 1 and No. 2 as the editor, letterer and as a contributing writer with the story "GRRzly+K!nX" via Kickstarter; formed digital brand Imminent Press with other indie comic creators in the role of publisher; launched web comic "Cannibal Island" with artist Dionysios Adelinis, etc.
He said he will discuss with students how an interest for writing poetry fueled what became his writing career.
Poetry led to writing prose, with encouragement from Jeff Vasseur, a VSU English professor – who invited Ekstrom to speak at VSU this week. Ekstrom's work with poetry helped create his prose style.
"It gives a lyrical quality to my writing," he said.
He still receives notices from fans and critics regarding the poetic style of his writing.
Bob Ekstrom, Steve Ekstrom's father, encouraged him to apply his writing abilities to the love for comic books.
"Dad said you have thousands of comic books, have you ever thought of writing comic books?" Ekstrom said.
Ekstrom started writing comic book reviews. His reviews caught the attention of Newsarama.com. He started professionally writing reviews for Newsarama.com about 10 years ago which eventually led to writing for other sites.
Then writing comics.
Ekstrom said he isn't an artist so he has to find artists to illustrate his work. Most comics writers have to find an artist, possibly an inker for the penciled art, a colorist, a letterer.
But Ekstrom works to be a Renaissance man of comics. He letters; he lays down flat colors before the colorist applies more detailed tones; he edits; he publishes; he devises business models to sell the comics online and in print.
"I've tried teaching myself all aspects of comics in the past 10 years," he said.
Though he has 16,000 comic books and works in the industry, he admits he doesn't enjoy reading comics as much as he did in the past because "I see how the sausage is made."
But he understands the importance and relevance of comics to readers.
Ekstrom was born at Moody Air Force Base. A military child, he regularly traveled with his family to new place after new place.
But he could always read a comic and find a touchstone. As a writer, he wants to give that feeling back to readers.
Steve Ekstrom will discuss his writing career, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, Room 150, West Hall, VSU campus.
