COMICS: Thumbs

"Thumbs" is an intriguing title for a comic book.
Is it about a giant, radioactive thumb? Is it a superhero with a super-powered thumb?
Well, it's not exactly the latter but it's pretty close.
Watch people text. What do they use? What is flying across those digital keyboards? For most younger people, it's thumbs. Typing thumbs. Communicating thumbs. Thumbs connected to the entire world. Thumbs flying across keyboards.
"Thumbs."
"Imagine if someone like Mark Zuckerberg created his own army of tech-obsessed teens and to take on the government. What would the fall-out be?"
That's the PR tag from Image Comics, the publisher of the five-issue maxi-series by playwright and comics writer Sean Lewis and artist Hayden Sherman.
"'Thumbs' explores a high-stakes world where that — and worse — unfolds. Charley 'Thumbs' Fellows is a member of just such an army. Poor and raised by the influential MOM app, he finds himself in the center of a war."
The series is still being released. The first issue was released in June. It's an intriguing story, with good-looking art.
"I was watching a kid play with his phone and how anxious he was waiting for a message back from a friend and it made me think about how anxious all the people I know are," Lewis said in a statement. "I started thinking about the internet and our obsession and reliance on it and the realities of who controls the flow and embedding of information.
"Has tech become such an obsession for us that we'd go to war to keep it? Just watching that kid and all the emotions that three dots on a screen were creating made me wonder — do we actually control the tech, even at its smallest levels?
"'Thumbs' is as much a story about technology as it is about loss, time and learning your place in the world. With the great range of themes and locales that play into these five issues, I've taken the chance to expand and really push myself with how a story can be told. The hope is for it to be between storybook and comic book, where it could be either at any given moment."
It will be exciting to find out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.