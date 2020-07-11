COMICS: Old Man Logan: The Hunter and the Hunted

Marvel offered an alternative Wolverine future several years ago with the graphic novel “Old Man Logan.”
In it, Wolverine was duped into killing his fellow X-Men. He vows to eschew violence and never pop his adamantium steel claws again. Decades pass. Wolverine, also known as Logan, grows old. He settles down, farms, marries, has children.
Meanwhile, the other superheroes are betrayed or destroyed by super villains. America falls. The country is divided into baronies ruled by various super villains. Circumstances lead an aged Hawkeye to seek Logan’s help. A cross-country journey begins.
Will the peaceful Logan revert to his Wolverine ways?
The original “Old Man Logan,” by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, owes a great deal of its inspiration to the Clint Eastwood film, “Unforgiven.” In turn, "Old Man Logan" was the inspiration for the last Hugh Jackman Wolverine movie.
However, a regular “Old Man Logan” comic book series was published as part of a massive Marvel crossover. There were also several other storylines featuring the character. The secondary “Old Man Logan” is good and looks great but comes nowhere near the artistic and popular success of the original graphic novel.
Still, just picking up a random "Old Man Logan" trade paperback collection from the series is interesting. Old Man Logan has been transported back in time to the current world where the "present" Wolverine is dead.
The ninth series collection, "Old Man Logan: The Hunter and the Hunted," is worth picking up for the storyline pitting Kraven the Hunter against Old Man Logan who has lost a hand, an eye and his mutant healing factor is blinking out. Kraven isn't hunting Logan for the challenge but to put Logan out of his misery. His mistake. A reader can enter this story and enjoy it without having read any earlier stories.
The story arc including Bullseye is not as rewarding for newcomers. Back story is covered but the Bullseye storyline likely resonates more with regular readers of the series.
Readers who write off the "Old Man Logan" are similar to Kraven. They're making a mistake.
