COMICS: King Thor

Occasionally, a writer comes along who gets to write a swan song to his run on a comic book title.
Writer Jason Aaron merited such an honor to conclude his groundbreaking run on "The Mighty Thor."
Aaron writes the "final" Thor story.
Throughout his run, Aaron has written stories about an ancient King Thor set far in the distant future. Then, Earth is only a shell. Thor and three granddaughters are all that's left of Asgard.
In one of these future tales, old man Thor saves what's left of Earth/Midgard from a famished Galactus – possibly one of the best story arcs in Aaron's exceptional run.
At other times, old King Thor and a brash, young Viking Thor have stepped out of their respective times to team up with "our" 21st century Thor. Sounds confusing, but in Aaron's deft hands, it all made wonderful sense.
During his run, Aaron's most controversial move stripped Thor of his "worthiness." Thor was unable to lift Mjolnir, his enchanted hammer. Instead, his former love, Jane Foster, battling cancer as a mortal, was deemed worthy of wielding Mjolnir, and for a few years, she became the Mighty Thor.
"King Thor" was a four-issue run that let Aaron finish his Thor tale. It follows the ancient Thor as he, his granddaughters and Loki face Gorr, the God Butcher, a character introduced early in Aaron's run.
At the end of time and near the end of the universe's lifespan, Thor fights his final battle in a tale worthy of the character and Jason Aaron's talents.
Of course, it is not the last Thor tale. The monthly comic and the character have continued on with a new creative team.
But "King Thor" is a worthy end to Aaron's seven-year run as Thor's primary writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.