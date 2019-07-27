COMICS: Immortal Hulk: The Green Door

Hulk has taken a lot of different routes through the years.
Surprising turns especially for a title that once consisted of Bruce Banner on the run; his heart rate increasing; turning into a rampaging, green Hulk who pretty much smashes everything and tells everyone he smashes that "Hulk smash."
But even in the early years, Banner/Hulk faced variables in the change. Originally, after being inundated with gamma rays, Hulk was grey then green. He was Banner during the day and became the Hulk at night. Hulk was ruthlessly smart then an odd combination of angry and innocent ... and so he remained for about two decades.
Then, creators began changing things up, sometimes slightly, other times drastically.
Hulk became a mute savage.
He was the original grey Hulk.
Hulk became grey, wore pinstripe suits and a fedora, was weaker than green Hulk, was ruthlessly smart, worked as muscle in Vegas and called himself Joe Fixit.
He was Hulk green and strong but had Banner's scientific mind.
He had multiple personalities.
Banner worked out a deal with SHIELD where the covert agency funded his scientific experiments and he transformed into the Hulk when SHIELD needed his strength.
Hulk becomes a conquering warrior on another planet.
There've been non-Banner Red Hulks, She-Hulks, sons of Hulk, etc.
Now, "The Immortal Hulk."
In this run, Banner can die, and does, but the Hulk's powers bring them back to life again and again. Hulk can also smell lies, sort of like the Man-Thing could sense fear and what knows fear burns at the Man-Thing's touch.
But I digress.
"The Immortal Hulk" has turned Hulk into a horror title.
Still, a superhero title.
But something different than past Hulks.
With "The Immortal Hulk: The Green Door," a trade paperback collecting issues 6-10, the latest incarnation of the Hulk faces the current roster of the Avengers and shows them no mercy. The Avengers estimate that this is a stronger Hulk, a meaner Hulk.
In another chapter, dead Banner is dissected. His limbs, head, organs, etc., placed in various jars. When night comes, the parts resurrect and transform into Hulk parts; parts which Hulk can control.
Al Ewing writes a fascinating Hulk series. One filled with horror, with intriguing revelations and surprising new directions for a creature that still likes to smash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.