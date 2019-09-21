Hard to imagine H.P. Lovecraft as a child.
Hard to imagine H.P. Lovecraft as the inspiration for a children's story.
Lovecraft is the godfather of American horror and weird stories.
He created the cosmic entity known as Cthulhu, a bizarre being that is part squid, part dragon, part humanoid, and all nightmare.
Lovecraft had a sad childhood. His father was committed to an asylum.
And 'Howard Lovecraft," the kids comic, keeps dad in the asylum.
It's an odd mix with something of a cartoon Addams Family vibe. Maybe it's meant more for an adult audience but it has a kids sensibility about it.
Writer Bruce Brown and artist Renzo Podesta created three graphic novels featuring the character: "Howard Lovecraft and The Frozen Kingdom," "Howard Lovecraft & The Undersea Kingdom" and "Howard Lovecraft & The Kingdom of Madness." All three published a few years back.
The comics were also adapted into animated movies.
Despite it being a weird choice for a child's story, there's something charming and endearing in "Howard Lovecraft." Strangely so but there nonetheless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.