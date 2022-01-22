COMICS: Avengers: World War She-Hulk

The "World War She-Hulk" story arc in "The Avengers" titles accomplishes a few things.
For starters, it provides a different take on one of her cousin Hulk's most famous storylines, "World War Hulk," but it offers the springboard for Jennifer Walters to transform the brutish "She-Hulk smash" She-Hulk back to the more famous, sleeker, super-model, humorous, brilliant attorney She-Hulk.
Just in time for the "She-Hulk" comedy series planned as part of the Marvel line-up on Disney+ later this year.
But again that's later.
With "World War She-Hulk," super-powered Russians take She-Hulk hostage and apply a combination of brainwashing, torture and radiation manipulation to nudge the green She-Hulk into a red-skinned, platinum-blonde She-Hulk who is triggered to start a world war with the Sub-Mariner's Atlantis as underwater ground zero.
Writer Jason Aaron takes the Avengers to its 50th issue under his pen, which includes an additional chapter involving a team led by a future Dr. Doom that includes a child Thanos.
Aaron continues making "The Avengers" a fun and adventurous title that regularly spotlights a team member in each story arc, with the rest of the team involved but playing supporting roles. She-Hulk's turn was well worth the wait.
