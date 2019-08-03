COMICS: Avengers: War of the Vampires

In "The Avengers: World Tour," writer Jason Aaron slowed down the pace to establish relationships between the current roster of Earth's mightiest heroes, establish Black Panther as the new team chairman and introduced the Agents of Wakanda as surrogate Avengers who answer to the Black Panther.
In "The Avengers: War of the Vampires," which collects the title's monthly issues Nos. 13-17, save for a wonderful digression involving the first Iron Fist during primeval days, Aaron launches into a full-scale epic that has vampires battling to topple the dominance of an aged Count Dracula.
Little time to delve into interpersonal relationships as vampires kill one another, Avengers battle the undead, Blade the vampire killer joins the Avengers, Ghost Rider must battle for his own soul as he potentially becomes a monumental threat to the Avengers, etc.
As he has proved during his nearly decade run penning issues of "Thor," Aaron can juggle the traditions of a title; throw plenty of unexpected plot twists into the mix; take characters into bold and uncharted territories; look into the distant past, the present and the far-flung future; and bring on an epic.
All while creating a bit of controversy that keeps readers guessing, fans exacerbated and all interested.
His ongoing "Avengers" run meets these expectations and more.
Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, She-Hulk, Ghost Rider, Captain Marvel and now Blade are Avengers worth cheering.
