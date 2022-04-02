COMIC BOOKS: X-Men: Volume 1

It's been easy to think of all the "X" books and recent stories about Marvel's mutants founding a mutant nation and government as "X-Men" comics.
But until late last year, Marvel had not had a book titled "X-Men" for a couple of years at least. And though Krakoa is a sovereign mutant nation, it did not have an X-Men team.
Yes, all of the X-Men live on the island nation but so do other mutants and even mutant bad guys such as Magneto, the "Brotherhood of Evil Mutants," etc.
While the purpose of Krakoa's government is to serve and protect mutantkind, the new X-Men's mission is to serve as a representative agency from the mutant nation to the rest of the non-mutant world. Here, the X-Men set up headquarters, a giant mutant tree house, in New York City.
In other words, the X-Men are supposed to be heroes for mutantkind and humanity. X-Men are mutantkind's champions.
The X-Men team is led by Scott Summers and Jean Grey and has members such as Sunfire, Rogue, the female Wolverine, Synch and Polaris. They have more traditional X-Men-type adventures, saving the world from super-powered beings and alien threats but they must also deal with the ramifications of changes to mutantkind that have been chronicled in the "Reign of X" storylines.
Such as mutant resurrection.
The mutants' ability to resurrect themselves if killed in battle or by accident has been Krakoa's biggest secret and most controversial issue for its residents. The Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich has uncovered the mutant resurrections and plans on publishing a story, which would reveal the process to the world.
Plenty happening in Volume 1, collecting the first issues of the new "X-Men" title. One would expect no less from writer Gerry Duggan.
It's a joy to officially see the familiar group in the era of the Reign of X.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.