COMIC BOOKS: X-Men: The Trial of Magneto

"X-Men: Trial of Magneto" isn't so much about the event described in the title as it is about the murder of the Scarlet Witch and the revelation of using the mutants reincarnation technology in a new way.
The Scarlet Witch is discovered dead on the mutant island nation of Krakoa. Suspicion and accusations fall upon Magneto, a founding father of Krakoa and the biological father of Wanda, the Scarlet Witch.
But little attention is paid to a "trial." Instead, it focuses on whether or not Wanda is dead and forever gone, or if she can and should be resurrected by Krakoan technology.
"The Trial of Magneto" is a mini-series set within the ongoing epic storyline of the "X" titles. Writer Leah Williams sets the stage to not only look at some of Marvel's earliest and oldest mutant characters but at some of the newest elements in Marvel's mutantkind. It's also a chance to guest star Wanda's teammates – the Avengers.
Readers might be able to follow "Trials" without having read other "X" titles in the past few years but it's hard to imagine squeezing much understanding or enjoyment from it without some working knowledge of what Marvel's been doing with its mutants recently.
Still, what happens in "Trials" will affect what happens in future issues of all "X" titles.
