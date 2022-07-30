Marvel Comics presented a full-blown Wolverine event earlier this year.
Across a span of several weeks, Marvel released alternating titles of "X Lives of Wolverine" and "X Deaths of Wolverine," a 10-issue mini-series, all penned by regular "Wolverine" scribe Benjamin Percy with art by Joshua Cassara and Federico Vincentini.
Omega Red is skipping through time to either kill Charles Xavier or stop him from being born. Given Xavier's role as an indispensable founder of the mutant nation of Krakoa, Omega Red's backers believe killing Xavier or stopping his existence in the past will keep the mutant nation from ever being founded.
Given his ferocity, his healing factor and the longevity of Wolverine's life – he was born sometime back in the 1800s, he is considered the best candidate to foil Omega Red's mission.
The modern Wolverine's mind enters his body in the given time selected, while Omega Red's mind and powers jump from person to person in each era. The storyline opens with Wolverine thwarting Omega Red killing the newly born Charles Xavier by possessing the Xaviers' gardener and midwife. And they continue jumping from time to time and from Xavier to Xavier as Omega Red attempts to kill Charles Xavier's parents, grandparents, etc.
Wolverine jumps from one period of his life to another: Weapon X, a wild teenager with bone claws instead of the later adamantium ones, his time in Japan, various wars through history, part of a military strike force, etc. Even a tech Wolverine from the future and his children get involved in the hunt.
Some working knowledge of Wolverine's history is a must for fully enjoying this mini-series. Knowledge of recent events in the other Marvel mutant "X" books is also essential – without it, the Moira MacTaggert part of the mini-series will make little sense.
In years past, Wolverine became overused in Marvel. His tagline of being the best at what he does began to seem like being in every Marvel book or the focal point of every "X" story – comics or movies – was what he did best.
After his "death" then return several years ago, Marvel reduced his role and turned the spotlight on other deserving characters. But "X Lives of Wolverine | X Deaths of Wolverine" is a worthy return to center stage.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.