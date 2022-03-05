COMIC BOOKS: Wolverine Vol. 3

Wolverine "sniks" into detective mode in this latest collection of his self-titled adventures, and what he can't uncover with his investigative skills, he will slash open with his adamantium claws.
He delves into the mystery of a burned-out ship and a stolen samurai sword. But is it just the theft of a valuable item with a deep connection to Wolverine? Or is it a threat to Krakoa, the mutant island nation?
The story includes two provocative antagonists. Sevyr Blackmore is an Arakkii pirate, a giant whose blood is an acidic liquid that can corrode concrete, metal and flesh. However, the aquatic crimelord lost his nose to Solem, a glib, super-powered seducer who has reason for serious revenge and madcap mayhem.
The third volume of the current "Wolverine" run includes a second story featuring Jeff Bannister, CIA agent and recurring supporting character. Bannister discovers a surveillance device is spying on Krakoa. Wolverine and Bannister team up to find the bug and to protect Bannister and his young child.
Benjamin Percy continues writing interesting and fresh "Wolverine" stories, touching upon old-time regulars and locales from Logan's past as well as new characters and situations. Percy's "Wolverine" stories work independently while fitting snuggly into the overall interconnected X-Men/mutant storylines.
Volume 3 is worth slicing into.
