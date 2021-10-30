COMIC BOOKS: Wolverine Vol. 2

There are a few ways to read "Wolverine" these days. That goes for every Marvel X-book.
We'll stick with "Wolverine" for the example but it also applies to the "X-Men," "X-Force," etc.
A person can read the books on a monthly issue-by-issue basis.
Marvel issues collections of each title.
The comic book company also issues collections that include all or several of the titles. In many ways, since Marvel took a new direction with its mutants and had the mutants start their own nation, every X-book has become interconnected – an ongoing crossover event each month.
So, readers can read "Wolverine" as part of the crossover collections, or read "Wolverine" as a collection of its titles. "Wolverine Vol. 2" collects issues 8-12.
Here, Wolverine's old pre-X-Men hit squad is in the crosshairs. To weed out what's happening and who's behind it, Wolverine falls back on an old alias – Patch – as he returns to his old stomping grounds of Madripoor.
During an underground auction of super hero items, Wolverine/Logan/Patch runs across past ally Maverick who's on the bidding block.
The Dracula storyline started in Vol. 1 – and in other X and Marvel titles – continues here. Following the example of a mutant nation, Dracula wants to establish a vampire nation. Dracula believes the healing factor in Wolverine's blood is the key to vampire sovereignty. A healing factor could make it possible for vampires to move in sunlight – a talent that would help build a vampire nation.
Writer Benjamin Percy has a healthy respect for past storylines and iterations of Wolverine. Percy has reached back to the scrambled memory approach of Logan's grasp of the past. All while bringing new elements to the character and title with each issue so far.
