Vampironica is back.
Vampironica is Veronica Lodge from the Archie Comics as a vampire.
I know, I know, it sounds crazy. And it is.
But it's also horrific fun as Vampironica unleashes rich girl vampire fury on Riverdale and the Archie gang.
"Vampironica" has had one run already. Plus, a crossover with "The Hunger," a title featuring Archie pal Jughead as a werewolf. Yes, Jughead as a werewolf; Jughead is always hungry but here he's hungry for more than just hamburgers.
"Vampironica: New Blood" offers a five-part mini-series that picks up after the storyline of "Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica."
The first issue is on sale now.
