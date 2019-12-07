Vampironica

Vampironica No. 1

Vampironica is back.

Vampironica is Veronica Lodge from the Archie Comics as a vampire.

I know, I know, it sounds crazy. And it is. 

But it's also horrific fun as Vampironica unleashes rich girl vampire fury on Riverdale and the Archie gang.

"Vampironica" has had one run already. Plus, a crossover with "The Hunger," a title featuring Archie pal Jughead as a werewolf. Yes, Jughead as a werewolf; Jughead is always hungry but here he's hungry for more than just hamburgers.

"Vampironica: New Blood" offers a five-part mini-series that picks up after the storyline of "Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica."

The first issue is on sale now.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you