Marvel's "Star Wars" Darth Vader comics have been a treat.
Arguably, a bigger treat than the "Star Wars" movies — Episodes VII, VIII, IX – of the past few years. The comics explore the talents, powers, cunning of Darth Vader in a manner that takes readers deeper into the character than the movies.
Some of the comics storylines are interwoven into the plots of previous movies such as the original trilogy – Episodes IV, V, VI.
Others delve into the rise of Vader.
One story arc dealt with Vader being on the outs with the emperor for failing to save the Death Star from the rebel attack in the era between "A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back."
"Vader: Dark Visions" is a collection of individual stories based on other people's encounters with Lord Vader.
To a child, Vader is a dark champion to save a world dominated by a giant monster.
To a nursing assistant to Vader's physician, he is an unrequited love interest.
To one rebel X-Wing fighter facing Vader's Tie fighter, he's a challenge to be met.
To an imperial officer, Vader is a leader one must not disappoint.
"Vader: Dark Visions" is not as satisfying as the longer-form Vader comics stories but it is a good read. An enjoyable series of shorts revealing different facets of Darth Vader through characters who encounter him.
