Some may scoff at seeing a comic book movie or TV show.
"The Avengers," please, not me.
"The Boys," a comic book Amazon series, not for me, thanks.
But comics are not just for superheroes.
Nope. Comic books and graphic novels cover a lot more territory than spandex, masks and capes.
For example, checking out "The Kitchen" starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss? Yep, a comic book movie. "The Kitchen" is a DC comic under the Vertigo imprint.
What about "The Walking Dead" on TV? Yep, another comic book that is finally reaching its conclusion in its long-running pages.
The coming television series "Stumptown" starring Cobie Smulders about a tough private investigator? Yep, another comic book.
The upcoming Netflix series "Raising Dion"? Yep, another comic book.
It's not a new phenomenon. "The Road to Perdition," the Tom Hanks movie about a gangster on the run? Yep, another graphic novel.
Or the movie "A History of Violence"? Yep, also originally a graphic novel.
"300"? Another comic.
Some of these non-superhero books have a supernatural element but others do not. "The Kitchen" is a female-empowered gangster story, for example.
So, not all comic book movies are superhero movies. And not all comics feature superheroes.
If a person doesn't care for superheroes, well, there may still be a comic book for you.
And, yes, just like the old adage regarding books and films, the comic book is usually better than the movie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.