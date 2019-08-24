Unexpected Comics

The Kitchen

Some may scoff at seeing a comic book movie or TV show.

"The Avengers," please, not me.

"The Boys," a comic book Amazon series, not for me, thanks.

But comics are not just for superheroes.

Nope. Comic books and graphic novels cover a lot more territory than spandex, masks and capes.

For example, checking out "The Kitchen" starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss? Yep, a comic book movie. "The Kitchen" is a DC comic under the Vertigo imprint. 

What about "The Walking Dead" on TV? Yep, another comic book that is finally reaching its conclusion in its long-running pages.

The coming television series "Stumptown" starring Cobie Smulders about a tough private investigator? Yep, another comic book. 

The upcoming Netflix series "Raising Dion"? Yep, another comic book.

It's not a new phenomenon. "The Road to Perdition," the Tom Hanks movie about a gangster on the run? Yep, another graphic novel.

Or the movie "A History of Violence"? Yep, also originally a graphic novel.

"300"? Another comic.

Some of these non-superhero books have a supernatural element but others do not. "The Kitchen" is a female-empowered gangster story, for example.

So, not all comic book movies are superhero movies. And not all comics feature superheroes.

If a person doesn't care for superheroes, well, there may still be a comic book for you.

And, yes, just like the old adage regarding books and films, the comic book is usually better than the movie.

