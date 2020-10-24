If you find this book or hunt it down, know it is not for kids.
"Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk" is violent and inappropriate for children.
For example, we can't show the cover of the trade paperback collection of the six-issue mini-series because it illustrates the incident that made "Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk" the talk among readers.
The Hulk pulls Wolverine apart.
Granted, Wolverine has a healing factor – or a surviving factor, as proposed here. After Hulk pulls apart Wolverine at the waist, he tosses the X-Man's hips and legs up a steep cliff. Yes, the upper half of Wolverine climbs the cliff to get his legs back.
While that scene is the most talked about thing in the story arc and a major pivot point of the plot, it is only a small part of this well-written and wonderfully illustrated book by Damon Lindelof and Leinil Francis Yu respectively.
Also, for readers unfamiliar with the tagline, "Ultimate" was a more brutal, less kid-friendly alternative take on the Marvel Universe. While the Hulk could have regularly disemboweled people in the regular Marvel Universe, he historically has not, but in the Ultimate version, Hulk is a murderous cannibal, having killed hundreds of people in New York, and others.
SHIELD believed it had performed a nuclear bomb execution on Hulk/Bruce Banner for his crimes in New York but reports indicate otherwise. Nick Fury recruits Wolverine to hunt down and take out the Hulk.
Here, Wolverine is still the best there is at what he does. Ultimate Marvel introduced the Black Nick Fury based on Samuel Jackson, who eventually played the character in the Marvel movies. The Hulk is not so much a brute here but a savage. And there are plenty of other surprises in the mix that make "Ultimate Hulk vs. Wolverine" worth the time and, no surprise, but there's that bit where Wolverine is pulled apart, too.
