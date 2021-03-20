"Ultimate Secret" is the second installment in the "Ultimate Galactus" trilogy.
Each installment collects multiple issues/chapters in three separate story arcs, retelling Marvel's classic "Coming of Galactus," this time in the alternative Marvel world of the Ultimates.
"The Ultimates" are grittier revisions of the Marvel Universe. For example, the Avengers are called the Ultimates in this world. Everybody is a little harder edged in this universe than in the regular Marvel Universe. Even the heroes' morality is far more ambiguous than the black and white/right and wrong of the traditional comic book storylines.
"Ultimate Galactus Trilogy" opened with "Ultimate Nightmare" where the Ultimates and X-Men discover a message had been sent to earth a century earlier to warn of the coming of Gah Lak Tus but the malfunctioning alarm landed in remote Siberia. The Ultimate/X-Men search parties discover it just before the arrival of the devourer of worlds.
"Ultimate Secret" is about the Ultimates with help from the young Fantastic Four learning about Galactus and preparing for his arrival. The storyline also introduces the Ultimate version of the kree warrior Captain Marvel.
Lots of things happening here but still a collection that remains set up for the big finale – "Ultimate Galactus: Ultimate Extinction."
