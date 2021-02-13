The Ultimates are an alternative to the traditional Marvel Comics Universe. For Marvel movie buffs, Ultimates may seem like canon given how much the films took from the alternative Marvel universe.
As various writers and artists had fun recreating the world of Marvel, the Ultimates eventually created its own alternative take on the landmark "Coming of Galactus" storyline that revolutionized Marvel storytelling and expanded the comic book company into the Marvel Universe by introducing not only Galactus but the Silver Surfer.
With the Ultimate Marvel Universe, Gah Lak Tus was introduced in a three-part miniseries of story arcs with "Ultimate Galactus." The first installment is the collection of the five-issue "Ultimate Nightmare." A team of Ultimates (Avengers)/SHIELD and a small team of X-Men converge on a Russian site devastated a century earlier by a cosmic collision.
They encounter the wretched remains of the Soviet super-soldier experiment – think Captain America gone horribly wrong back in the USSR.
Galactus or Gah Lak Tus isn't mentioned until the end of "Nightmare." So, anyone thinking the full "Ultimate Galactus" story is here would be mistaken. This is merely the introduction of the two volumes to come.
But it looks like a journey worth taking to meet a different version of the Devourer of Worlds.
