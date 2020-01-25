COMIC BOOKS: Thor: War's End

Pity the writer who has to follow Jason Aaron's seven-year run on "Thor."
Aaron introduced the young, pre-hammer Viking-era Thor as well as the aged King Thor reigning at the end of the universe, as well as chronicling the adventures of the modern-era Thor as he has lost an arm, lost Mjolnir when he became unworthy then lost his name and comic to the Jane Foster Thor.
And that's just a few of the highlights of the Aaron era of "Thor." Does the new writer continue the continuity? Or start fresh with the more traditional Thor? We will all know soon as Aaron wraps his run on "Thor."
"Thor: War's End" is the beginning of the end of Aaron's run. The trade paperback collects issues 12 through 16 of "Thor." It features stories on Loki, Cul and Malekith as concluding chapters of the "War of the Realms" Marvel mega-event (also penned by Jason Aaron).
It also sets the wheels in motion for Aaron's departure which will likely be featured in the next trade paperback edition though currently underway in the issues released monthly.
As with all Aaron Thor stories, the writing is fun and complex, adventurous without sparing the depth of personal relationships between characters, drawing upon Thor's decades-old history as well as the story history created by Aaron.
It's been a heck of a run but curious to see what comes after the final Aaron issues.
