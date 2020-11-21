If anyone doubted the direction of "Thor" following the wild ride of writer Jason Aaron, new writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein dispel such notions with a magnificent crash.
Within the first few pages of their run on "Thor," they crash land a battered Galactus into Asgard, and by the end of the first issue, Thor is rejuvenated as a herald of the world-devouring Galactus.
And so Cates, Klein, Galactus and Thor embark on an epic to save the universe from a cosmos-consuming plague.
Cates and Klein's first six issues have been collected in "Thor: The Devourer King," recently released as a trade paperback.
It's a magnificent introduction that smartly restores Thor's physique – that saw the loss of an arm and an eye during Aaron's run – and delves into the responsibilities Thor faces as Asgard's new king. Heavy is the head that wears the crown ... and the hammer Mjolnir is becoming more difficult to lift as well – but that appears to be a story for later chapters.
Readers of Cates should not be surprised by either his storytelling abilities or his handling of Marvel's take on Norse mythology – especially readers of his epic graphic novel "God Country."
Many "God Country" readers wondered how he would handle Thor. Well, wonder no more but be prepared for a world of wonder.
