COMIC BOOKS: Thor: First Thunder

"Thor: First Thunder" travels back to the earliest days of Marvel's take on the Norse god of thunder.
Writer Bryan J.L. Glass and artist Tan Eng Huat retell the early Stan Lee/Jack Kirby stories of Thor, including alter ego Dr. Donald Blake.
Because of Thor's arrogance, his father, Odin, not only banished the thunder god from Asgard, he stripped away his powers and hid him in the frail body of Blake – a human who has no memory of being Thor.
While traveling in Europe, the American physician stumbles upon an alien invasion. Escaping the rock-hide aliens, Blake loses his cane. He finds a stick to help him move and to use as a lever. Out of frustration, he taps the cane which transforms into the mighty hammer Mjolnir and Blake into Thor.
Like the old 1960s comics, Thor and Blake swap places throughout this mini-series. Loki is present as well as early Blake/Thor love interest nurse Jane Foster.
"First Thunder" is a tip of the hat to those early Lee-Kirby "Thor" issues but it is also an original work with plenty of twists.
"First Thunder" should be a treat for long-time Thor fans – it pays homage to the earliest days of the character – long past story lines, relationships and characters – while providing plenty of new developments.
"First Thunder" proves that lightning can strike twice – in satisfying ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.