COMIC BOOKS: These Savage Shores

“These Savage Shores” has been a beautiful, fierce ride.
And now it comes to an end.
Writer Ram V and artist Sumit Kumar's lush, brutal adventure yarn premiered late last year and has been unspooling with new issues throughout this year.
The fifth and final issue is scheduled for release Oct. 9.
“These Savage Shores” has followed the colonization of the world by the East India Company. Vampire hunters seek the undead but some immortals are more than the typical vampire.
Ram V tells a complex yarn, filled with the details of legend and well-developed personalities. It is a tale of intrigue and fantasy couched in history.
Kumar brings rich details and textures to the story. One could spend hours looking at his art.
They make a great team. They have worked together before: “Ruin of Thieves: A Brigands Story.” Good stuff then. Good stuff now.
Not too late to board. With the last issue on the cusp of release, a reader can follow the series in its entirety. One sitting, one reading.
As we said last year: Set sail for “These Savage Shores.”
