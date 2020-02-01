COMIC BOOKS: The Vision

Sure, the Vision has saved the world 37 times but he still comes home alone.
So, the Avengers android made himself a family — a synthezoid wife and two synthezoid kids — all living in the Virginia suburbs outside of Washington, D.C. So, while the Vision is off saving the world with Captain America, Thor and Iron-Man, his wife is home and his two kids are in school.
Sounds perfect, except for all the people who snoop and take photos and call them names and stare until eventually a super-villain shows up ready to take out his anger with the Vision on his family — all while the Vision is away.
The family's reaction provides the catalyst for what comes next in "The Vision," a wonderful, funny, thought-provoking, scary 12-issue miniseries. After its monthly run, "The Vision" was released as a two-part trade paperback collection — both parts can already be found on the bargain shelves.
The miniseries has more recently been collected in its entirety in a special hard-cover edition.
Writer Tom King, artist Gabriel Hernandez Walta and team won a coveted Eisner Award — the comic book equivalent to an Oscar — for their work on "The Vision" miniseries. Much deserved awards for this beautifully chilling tale.
King is the same writer who has left a defining mark on the monthly "Batman" title for the past several years.
He brings the same attention to detail and great story telling to "The Vision" that he brings to "Batman." Maybe even more so.
"The Vision" has plenty of, well, vision.
Quite simply, it is a masterpiece.
