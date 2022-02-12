COMIC BOOKS: The United States of Captain America

There have been a lot of Captain Americias – or is it Captains America? – through the years.
Steve Rogers, of course, is the original Captain America.
But, in the comics, the Falcon has served as Captain America. So, has Bucky/Winter Soldier. As have several other Marvel Comics characters.
In the Marvel miniseries, "The United States of Captain America," many of these past and present Captains make appearances as well as people who are inspired by the ideal of Captain America.
Steve Rogers/Captain America and Falcon/Captain America meet Captain America in many forms throughout the United States: a gay teen Captain America, a young woman Captain America, a Native American Captain America, etc. These Captain Americas don't face threats such as Thanos or the Red Skull but work to make their communities better places.
Until now ...
In "The United States of Captain America," they not only face the rife division that we all know in the 21st century, they must battle Hate-Monger. Hate-Monger is preying upon Americans' distrust of one another and urging deeper hate and deeper divides. Marvel Comics' Hate-Monger has at times been an Adolf Hitler clone or the psychic essence of Hitler personified.
The Caps face Hate-Monger as well as the heirs and proteges of Red Skull.
"The United States of Captain America" is about the state of the nation but also about the struggle for communities. And Captain America. A whole lot of Captain Americas ... Captains America.
