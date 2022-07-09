If you've watched the third season of "The Umbrella Academy" on Netflix and already miss it, wondering how long it might be until a fourth season, or if there will even be a fourth season ...
Or if you watched the third season and it felt only so-so compared to the first two seasons ...
Then reading the second story arc of the comic book that inspired the live-action Netflix series may or may not be for you.
"The Umbrella Academy: Dallas" is as similar to the second season of the Netflix version as the first story arc was to the first Netflix season. Which means it simultaneously has everything and nothing to do with what eventually ended up in the streaming service show.
One can see and sense the inspiration and the basis for the Netflix seasons but what became fully fleshed out characters in scripts, in actors and on streaming service, are just as formed here but through suggestion and the willingness and power of a reader's imagination.
For example, the comic book "The Umbrella Academy: Dallas" has members of the one-time children's superhero team that is now composed of dysfunctional super-powered adults traveling back in time to either stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, or to ensure it continues to maintain the reality of the timeline.
Number 5 is the Umbrella Academy member who disappeared into the future as a child, lived several decades in a dystopian wasteland to return appearing to physically be no older than when he vanished – though really he's a 60-year-old man in a 10-year-old's body – at a time when his siblings are adults. He must face a version of his older self assigned to the Kennedy assassination in 1963.
Meanwhile, some of the Umbrella siblings travel back in time and become soldiers fighting in Vietnam.
Some of the story elements of "The Umbrella Academy: Dallas" will sound familiar to viewers of the second Netflix season. But there are epic differences; numerous storylines and characters from the second season cannot be found in this second comic book story arc. Hazel and Cha Cha, popular characters from season one, didn't appear in the first "Umbrella" comic book story arc but they play a prominent role in "Dallas."
Writer Gerard Way (yes, the same Gerard Way from the band My Chemical Romance) and artist Gabriel Ba created something special with "The Umbrella Academy" comics, which won both the Eisner Award and Harvey Award, the comic book versions of the Oscar, Emmy or Golden Globe.
The comics may be worth a visit for the show's viewers though they should expect everything to be slightly skewed from what they are used to, meaning given the time travel and changes seen in the show each season, they should feel right at home in these pages.
