Continuing to look back at "The Ultimates," writer Jeph Loeb and artist Joe Madureira pick up the creative reins on the third run: "Who Killed the Scarlet Witch?"
"The Ultimates" are an alternative take on the Marvel Universe that gained popularity about 20 years ago. "The Ultimates" provide a grittier, less kid friendly, skewed take on the regular Marvel Comics characters. "Ultimate" characterizations became so popular that many of them made their way into the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the most recognizable being Nick Fury, who the "Ultimates" storyline changed from being a white World War II veteran to a character who looked like Samuel L. Jackson who, of course, played Fury in the movies.
In "Ultimates 3," Tony Stark faces public embarrassment by the release of a scandalous recording, other Ultimates/Avengers face other problems and the Scarlet Witch is assassinated.
Seems the Ultimates are again betrayed from within, similar to what happened to the super group in the "Ultimates 2" storyline "Grand Theft America."
Plenty of action, including troubles from Venom, Magneto and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Wolverine and Spider-Man join the Ultimates roster.
But something is missing from the original "Ultimates" storylines by the creative team of Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch. Relationships aren't as deftly defined. Some of the small touches that made the earliest books such a treat are replaced by the bigger introduction of additional characters – less sometimes is more.
Ultimately, a fun outing if not comparing too closely with what came before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.