The Ultimates Avengers storylines culminate in the "Ultimates 2: Grand Theft America."
Captain America is wrongly accused of being a bad guy. Thor proves his Asgardian status. Traitors are revealed close to home. The Hulk returns to the fold.
Writer Mark Millar and artist Bryan Hitch bring the flagship title of the altered Marvel Universe home with this outing from several years ago.
An anti-Ultimates team has been assembled with the Abomination and other bad guys whose powers are derivative of the Avengers.
The Ultimates were a big hit almost two decades ago. They remain enjoyable reads about 20 years later.
The Ultimates are grittier than the traditional Marvel Comics. Captain America, for example, remains the walking embodiment of the American flag but he can't leave his 1940s sensibilities behind in a 21st century world.
The entire Millar-Hitch "Ultimates" run is worth finding. And though there are additional "Ultimates" chapters by other creative teams, something tells me they will be good but ultimately they won't measure up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.