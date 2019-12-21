A Russian soldier contemplates suicide after examining his life and realizing the cruelties of the world have made him cruel.
A vortex opens the fabric of space and time. A man in a strange suit walks out of the opening. Believing he will be attacked, the soldier kills the strange visitor.
The soldier commandeers portions of the visitor's outfit – items which allow the soldier to travel to different dimensions in search of a place where he might fit in.
That's the opening premise to "The Traveller" by writer Neil Gibson and illustrator Tasos Anastasiades. "The Traveller" is published by T Pub Comics.
The 112-page "Traveller" is a complete graphic novel, with something of a "Twilight Zone" vibe throughout the book. It seems to be a one-shot graphic novel – at least with this main character.
And like most "Twilight Zone" stories, "The Traveller" has a moral to accompany its twists: What would you do for the greater good?
"The Traveller" is not overwhelming entertainment but it is entertaining and thought provoking. Some readers may guess at the conclusion but the visit is worth the time, especially the scenes between the soldier and the leader.
Anyone interested in "The Traveller" should visit www.tpubcomics.
