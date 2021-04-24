Even though Thanos vanished at the snap of Tony Stark's fingers in the movie "The Avengers: Endgame," he returns again and again in the comics.
At the start of "The Thanos Imperative," the mad Titan has returned from death – not an unusual condition in comic books. Given in the comics he pursues Death as a lovesick paramour, he's not happy about his resurrection.
But the Guardians of the Galaxy, Nova and other cosmic Marvel characters need Thanos. As odd as it sounds, they need his help.
The universe faces an invasion from an alternative universe where no one dies. That universe has become overpopulated, overcrowded, it needs more room for its undying inhabitants to live.
As an alternative universe, its inhabitants are familiar but changed – Avengers are called Revengers and are altered beings – sort of like zombies or wraiths – that resemble Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and others.
To battle a universe that refuses to die, the Guardians need a being that courts Death. They need Thanos.
"The Thanos Imperative" is full-bore Marvel space opera. While there are the alternative Revengers, there are no Avengers in this book. The mini-series relies completely on a cosmic Marvel cast of Guardians, Nova, the Silver Surfer, Beta Ray Bill, Quasar, the Shi'ar, the Inhumans, the Kree, Galactus, the Celestials, etc.
And, of course, Thanos, in one of those situations where he remains the ultimate bad guy while serving a noble purpose – saving the universe.
