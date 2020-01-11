Part of the problem with comic books and the people who don't read comic books is perception.
For example, most non-comic book readers believe that comics are superheroes only. Or the supernatural.
And granted those elements are the draw for many hard-core fans.
But comics cover numerous types of stories – same as movies and novels.
And history books and biographies.
"The Tale of Patrick Peyton" is a graphic biography published by Family Rosary and Voyage Comics and Publishing.
Peyton is the American Catholic priest considered for sainthood by the Vatican, according to the publishers.
"The book for both young and adult readers follows his life as a poor child in Ireland to becoming one of the most influential priests in the United States in the 20th century," according to the publishers. "Like a super hero, Venerable Patrick Peyton used his powers for good to encourage the spiritual well-being of families through daily prayer together, especially the Rosary, earning him the nickname 'The Rosary Priest.'"
“We are excited to introduce this graphic novel about the life of this extraordinary priest,” said Father Willy Raymond, C.S.C., president of Holy Cross Family Ministries, which continues the ministry started by Father Patrick Peyton, C.S.C. “Through radio, movies, television, billboards and more, he inspired families of the world to pray together for unity and peace.”
Phil Kosloski, Jim Fern and Michael LaVoy created the comic.
The graphic biography is available at www.hcfmstore.org, VoyageComics.com and Amazon.com.
